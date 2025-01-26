什麼是PIXIZ (PIXIZ)

What is PIXIZ (PIXIZ)? PIXIZ is the first token of PlayPixiz with a limited supply of 100 million tokens. When should I buy PIXIZ (PIXIZ)? Players buy PIXIZs to burn in the Playpixiz game in order to access features provided by PIXIZ, such as upgrade their Yetiz NFTs, betting in Vegas City, buying items to boost $PIXIZ rewards. What is PIXIZ? $PIXIZ is distinguished by its status as a cryptocurrency with a fixed supply, guaranteeing that only a predetermined number of tokens will ever be in circulation. This characteristic of limited availability underscores the challenge for users to accumulate sufficient $PIXIZ to realize their aspirations within the gaming ecosystem. As Season 1 reaches its conclusion, the emission of new $PIXIZ will come to an end, yet the token will persist as a coveted premium currency for both ongoing and future seasons, ensuring its enduring relevance and value within the gaming community.

