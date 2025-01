什麼是Pitbull ($BULL)

This project is a Memecoin incarnated by a mischievous Pitbull trader having a lot of ambitions. It's a community driven project with a strong core team behind. The project has first been launched on pump.fun before being listed on Raydium. "With PITBULL in hand, the future is bright for those who dare to hold tight" The success of the project is based on the community support and by the hype we can create by sharing funny memes about $BULL the Pitbull.

Pitbull ($BULL) 資源 官網