什麼是PinLink (PIN)

PinLink is the first RWA-Tokenized DePIN platform, empowering users with fractionalized ownership of DePIN assets. DePINs (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) hold the promise of completely revolutionizing how AI developers source their physical infrastructure. DePINs work by using token rewards to incentivize owners of physical infrastructure assets to connect their devices to decentralized networks where they can be rented by end users in need of those services. Whether its GPUs, TPUs, CPUs or cloud storage capacity, AI developers have multiple needs that can be met by DePINs, which offer the promise of a more cost-effective and decentralized solution.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

PinLink (PIN) 資源 官網