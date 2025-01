什麼是Pillzumi (PILLZUMI)

Most AI agents today are built on static contexts and fixed knowledge bases, which leads to rigid behaviors that don't adapt over time in their personality. Pillzumi aims to change that by creating AI agents that evolve through an autonomously generated story. Centered around the tale of pills escaping their pharmacy, Pillzumi demonstrates that agent-based projects should be led by stories, allowing for dynamic changes in behavior and context. Also, by finding novel ways to visualize and contribute to agents' memories, we move beyond traditional character files and opaque models. We focus on aesthetics to ensure that despite the layers of automation, the output remains engaging and artistically rich.

Pillzumi (PILLZUMI) 資源 官網