什麼是PillarFi (PILLAR)

Pillar Finance: DeFAI and Real World Assets powered by Digital Precision! Real World Assets meet Digital Precision Seamless staking, non-collateralization, instant liquidity, and effortless borrowing—Pillar Finance streamlines your DeFi experience from asset management to loan execution Effortless ETH Staking: Secure your Ethereum and earn rewards without the hassle. Confident Lending & Borrowing: Unlock the power of your assets to lend or borrow with ease. USDC Staking: Put your stable coins like USDC to work and maximize your returns. Community Governance: Be a part of the decision-making process and shape the future of Pillar Finance. Pillarfi is your all-in-one platform for smooth, secure, and rewarding DeFi interactions.

PillarFi (PILLAR) 資源 白皮書 官網