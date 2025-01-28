PillarFi 價格 (PILLAR)
今天 PillarFi (PILLAR) 的實時價格爲 0.00372041 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。PILLAR 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
PillarFi 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 18.15K USD
- PillarFi 當天價格變化爲 -28.35%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 PILLAR兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 PILLAR 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，PillarFi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.001472273775108144。
在過去30天內，PillarFi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，PillarFi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，PillarFi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.001472273775108144
|-28.35%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
PillarFi 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.79%
-28.35%
--
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Pillar Finance: DeFAI and Real World Assets powered by Digital Precision! Real World Assets meet Digital Precision Seamless staking, non-collateralization, instant liquidity, and effortless borrowing—Pillar Finance streamlines your DeFi experience from asset management to loan execution Effortless ETH Staking: Secure your Ethereum and earn rewards without the hassle. Confident Lending & Borrowing: Unlock the power of your assets to lend or borrow with ease. USDC Staking: Put your stable coins like USDC to work and maximize your returns. Community Governance: Be a part of the decision-making process and shape the future of Pillar Finance. Pillarfi is your all-in-one platform for smooth, secure, and rewarding DeFi interactions.
|1 PILLAR 兌換 AUD
A$0.0059154519
|1 PILLAR 兌換 GBP
￡0.002976328
|1 PILLAR 兌換 EUR
€0.0035343895
|1 PILLAR 兌換 USD
$0.00372041
|1 PILLAR 兌換 MYR
RM0.0163325999
|1 PILLAR 兌換 TRY
₺0.1330046575
|1 PILLAR 兌換 JPY
¥0.5791190206
|1 PILLAR 兌換 RUB
₽0.3622563217
|1 PILLAR 兌換 INR
₹0.3219270773
|1 PILLAR 兌換 IDR
Rp60.0066045023
|1 PILLAR 兌換 PHP
₱0.2176811891
|1 PILLAR 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.1869506025
|1 PILLAR 兌換 BRL
R$0.0219132149
|1 PILLAR 兌換 CAD
C$0.0053201863
|1 PILLAR 兌換 BDT
৳0.4537039995
|1 PILLAR 兌換 NGN
₦5.7502284919
|1 PILLAR 兌換 UAH
₴0.1562200159
|1 PILLAR 兌換 VES
Bs0.20834296
|1 PILLAR 兌換 PKR
Rs1.0374735326
|1 PILLAR 兌換 KZT
₸1.9226706839
|1 PILLAR 兌換 THB
฿0.1258242662
|1 PILLAR 兌換 TWD
NT$0.1225875095
|1 PILLAR 兌換 CHF
Fr0.003348369
|1 PILLAR 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0289447898
|1 PILLAR 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0370924877