$0.00372041
$0.00372041
-28.30%(1D)

今天 PillarFi (PILLAR) 的價格

今天 PillarFi (PILLAR) 的實時價格爲 0.00372041 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。PILLAR 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
PillarFi 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 18.15K USD
- PillarFi 當天價格變化爲 -28.35%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD

PillarFi (PILLAR) 價格表現 USD

今天內，PillarFi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.001472273775108144
在過去30天內，PillarFi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0
在過去60天內，PillarFi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0
在過去90天內，PillarFi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0

時間段漲跌幅 (USD)漲跌幅 (%)
今日$ -0.001472273775108144-28.35%
30天$ 0--
60天$ 0--
90天$ 0--

PillarFi (PILLAR) 價格分析

PillarFi 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：

$ 0.00362892
$ 0.00362892$ 0.00362892

$ 0.00519268
$ 0.00519268$ 0.00519268

$ 0.099283
$ 0.099283$ 0.099283

+0.79%

-28.35%

--

PillarFi (PILLAR) 市場信息

深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 18.15K
$ 18.15K$ 18.15K

0.00
0.00 0.00

什麼是PillarFi (PILLAR)

Pillar Finance: DeFAI and Real World Assets powered by Digital Precision! Real World Assets meet Digital Precision Seamless staking, non-collateralization, instant liquidity, and effortless borrowing—Pillar Finance streamlines your DeFi experience from asset management to loan execution Effortless ETH Staking: Secure your Ethereum and earn rewards without the hassle. Confident Lending & Borrowing: Unlock the power of your assets to lend or borrow with ease. USDC Staking: Put your stable coins like USDC to work and maximize your returns. Community Governance: Be a part of the decision-making process and shape the future of Pillar Finance. Pillarfi is your all-in-one platform for smooth, secure, and rewarding DeFi interactions.

PILLAR 兌換爲當地貨幣

1 PILLAR 兌換 AUD
A$0.0059154519
1 PILLAR 兌換 GBP
0.002976328
1 PILLAR 兌換 EUR
0.0035343895
1 PILLAR 兌換 USD
$0.00372041
1 PILLAR 兌換 MYR
RM0.0163325999
1 PILLAR 兌換 TRY
0.1330046575
1 PILLAR 兌換 JPY
¥0.5791190206
1 PILLAR 兌換 RUB
0.3622563217
1 PILLAR 兌換 INR
0.3219270773
1 PILLAR 兌換 IDR
Rp60.0066045023
1 PILLAR 兌換 PHP
0.2176811891
1 PILLAR 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.1869506025
1 PILLAR 兌換 BRL
R$0.0219132149
1 PILLAR 兌換 CAD
C$0.0053201863
1 PILLAR 兌換 BDT
0.4537039995
1 PILLAR 兌換 NGN
5.7502284919
1 PILLAR 兌換 UAH
0.1562200159
1 PILLAR 兌換 VES
Bs0.20834296
1 PILLAR 兌換 PKR
Rs1.0374735326
1 PILLAR 兌換 KZT
1.9226706839
1 PILLAR 兌換 THB
฿0.1258242662
1 PILLAR 兌換 TWD
NT$0.1225875095
1 PILLAR 兌換 CHF
Fr0.003348369
1 PILLAR 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0289447898
1 PILLAR 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0370924877