Pickvibe 價格 (PCK)
今天 Pickvibe (PCK) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。PCK 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Pickvibe 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 17.10K USD
- Pickvibe 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 PCK兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 PCK 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Pickvibe 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Pickvibe 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Pickvibe 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Pickvibe 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|0.00%
|60天
|$ 0
|-93.95%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Pickvibe 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Pickvibe builds decentralized social network for cultural industry, where users can share content in a decentralized way and monetize it. Pickvibe so far reached more than 20M content views on the platform. Pickvibe's project seeks to create a new market segment, providing a completely new approach to a person's time, seeing that time and the cultural (and other quality) content as unity. Both the leisure time of culture consumers and the professional time and effort of culture creators are valued and optimized. That can be compared with the implementation of business management systems for the organization activities, employee’s tasks and time management: not the new activities by themselves but the different level of their harmonization. Therefore, the project doesn’t compete with existing products (except for the personal time wasted on some social media), services and business models, instead it provides the connecting platform for them. The earlier attempts to create such time-unifiers have had limited success because either of direct transfer of business sphere methods to the sphere of personal activities, or of too narrow specialization on some sorts of activities. The actual vision of the project shall solve those contradictions and significantly transform the market of personal time.
