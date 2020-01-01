Picasso（PICA）資訊

Picasso is a DeFi infrastructure-focused Layer 1 protocol designed to address the challenges of cross-chain interoperability and security. It achieves this by extending the Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol to connect multiple ecosystems, including Solana, Ethereum, Cosmos, and Polkadot. Picasso functions as a cross-ecosystem IBC hub, enabling secure asset transfers and facilitating the cross-pollination of assets, builders, and communities between these networks. The project also introduces a Generalized Restaking Layer, allowing users to enhance the security of various blockchain networks by restaking assets across multiple Proof-of-Stake (PoS) systems.