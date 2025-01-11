Physis 價格 (PHY)
今天 Physis (PHY) 的實時價格爲 0.01944946 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。PHY 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Physis 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 4.02K USD
- Physis 當天價格變化爲 +50.62%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 PHY兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 PHY 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Physis 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00653622。
在過去30天內，Physis 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0332098420。
在過去60天內，Physis 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.1176600100。
在過去90天內，Physis 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0166208710240218767。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00653622
|+50.62%
|30天
|$ +0.0332098420
|+170.75%
|60天
|$ +0.1176600100
|+604.95%
|90天
|$ +0.0166208710240218767
|+587.60%
Physis 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.01%
+50.62%
+104.70%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
"PHYSIS is a community owned, human focused Metaverse with the aim to seamlessly merge our physical and virtual world through an intuitive Extended Reality (XR) experience. PHYSIS is built on a multi-chain capable Proof-of-Dimension (PoD) mechanism which allows for the building of an infinitely scalable space, supporting virtually any and all interaction. The ‘Core Construct’ of PHYSIS is made up of three equal, all-inclusive parts–Physical, Virtual and Personal, by which Proof-of-Dimension fully communicates with to maintain its total reality. The PHYSIS (PHY) utility token is the primary currency that is used for general trade, services, fees and voting within the PHYSIS ecosystem. PHY can be earned by maintaining Proof-of-Dimension via app, ‘Creators’, ‘Astralis’ mining and/or ‘Operator’ nodes. The proposed usage of PHY creates a bridge between virtual and physical spaces, creating a Metaverse based payment system that serves free flowing commerce within any reality. Originally launched as a native network, with a health and wellness focus in 2018, PHYSIS evolved to exist within any space which was a requirement in order to support such broad ranging goals. This evolution kept its original Peer-to-peer capability, code named DRIFT, while taking advantage of well established populated networks and their own respective ecosystems. With a solid Web 3.0 ethos, governed by Users, Creators, Operators and Developers, the primary objective of PHYSIS is to maintain an open and progressive, decentralized Metaverse space, serving a global community."
