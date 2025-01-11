Phore 價格 (PHR)
今天 Phore (PHR) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。PHR 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Phore 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 0.00 USD
- Phore 當天價格變化爲 +5.27%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 PHR兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 PHR 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Phore 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Phore 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Phore 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Phore 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+5.27%
|30天
|$ 0
|-57.13%
|60天
|$ 0
|-27.85%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Phore 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.06%
+5.27%
-2.94%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Grounded in sound technology, Phore is composed of a decentralized blockchain, a network of masternodes, a self-governance system, and several other innovative technologies. In addition to hosting a decentralized marketplace, Phore offers crowdfunding, public and private blockchain services, decentralized applications, all with the help of its utility token, PHR. Phore is a new name in the cryptocurrency market. In fact, it did not have an ICO or pre-sale mining. However, the company has a well-stipulated roadmap for the future. Its most recent progress was the integration of the Phore Blockchain into the marketplace. One of the milestones for 2018 is the activation of Segregated Witness. Phore started out as KryptKoin back in 2014. KryptKoin’s lead developer had to stop the project due to a serious disease. The demise of KryptKoin was followed by the creation of Phore in 2017. Phore’s blockchain system operates on the Proof of Stake (PoS) protocol for the purpose of mining. Users are rewarded on the basis of their participation on the platform and the number of stakes they hold. The staking rate is 2.8 PHR per 60 seconds, which means users will receive 2.8 PHR for every block they own after every 60 seconds. The blockchain employs master nodes to fulfil the purpose of security on the Phore network. A minimum of 10,000 PHR is required to enable master node security. The set up process only requires a Virtual Private Server (VPS) and a PC. Masternodes serve additional security to the funds even when the wallet is offline. The targets for Q1 2018 include the development and release of web and Android wallets. The plan is to increase PHR accessibility with the help of wallets. The team plans to work on wallet and core upgrades the whole year long. They also intend to create an automated setup for master nodes. Phore has built an enthusiastic and dedicated community of users despite its new entry in the market. The variety of services that it offers with its innovative technological infrastructure indicates a positive future market growth and an expanding user base. With a team of expert individuals like Moonshot, the CTO with over 25 years of work experience in financial technology and young developers like Julian Meyer, Phore emerges as a promising investment opportunity.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 PHR 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 PHR 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 PHR 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 PHR 兌換 USD
$--
|1 PHR 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 PHR 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 PHR 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 PHR 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 PHR 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 PHR 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 PHR 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 PHR 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 PHR 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 PHR 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 PHR 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 PHR 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 PHR 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 PHR 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 PHR 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 PHR 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 PHR 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 PHR 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 PHR 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 PHR 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 PHR 兌換 MAD
.د.م--