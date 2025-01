什麼是Phoenix Finance (PHX)

Phoenix Finance is a DeFi platform specialised in crypto financial derivatives. Besides mining and staking opportunities, our users can trade both options and decentralised leveraged tokens. Options are traded using a pooled assets mechanism that allows for premiums to be shared and risks diversified. Decentralised leveraged tokens provide stable leverage, simplicity and do away with the usual difficulties associated with trading on margin.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Phoenix Finance (PHX) 資源 官網