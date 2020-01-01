Philosoraptor（RAPTOR）資訊

The blockchain's answer to the universe's big questions, wrapped in a meme. Every transaction is a philosophical debate, and every holder staked in thought. Like the Philosoraptor meme, $RAPTOR is timeless. It's not about the next big pump; it's about questioning why we even care about pumps in the first place. Join the cult where your wallet isn't just growing; it's evolving into the mind of a dinosaur philosopher.