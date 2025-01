什麼是PhenX (PNX)

PhenX is a decentralized exchange (DEX) platform designed to revolutionize the trading experience by eliminating the high fees and gas costs that currently plague the industry. The platform aims to make decentralized trading accessible and cost-effective for all users by offering low gas fees and zero transaction fees. PhenX integrates advanced features such as AI-driven contract scanning for enhanced security, a feeless bridge for seamless asset transfers across blockchain networks, and a comprehensive suite of tools including charts, an order book, and portfolio management.

PhenX (PNX) 資源 白皮書 官網