什麼是Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token (FPFT)

The Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token is a BRC-20 smart contract designed to revolutionize fan experiences. Token allows fans of Peru National Football Team to participate in exclusive surveys and events, create digital collections, purchase NFTs, enjoy gamification and mission features linked to fan rewards, missions and great experiences. FPFT, Peru National Football Team Bitci Technology Fan Token can be used in the following functions. Survey and Events FPFT Token holders can participate in Paid and Free Surveys or Events on the Bitci Fan Token Platform. Loyalty Subscription FPFT Token holders will be able to use Peruvian National Football Team Tokens to receive fan rewards, digital collectibles, loyalty points and more. E-Commerce FPFT Token can be included in the Peruvian Football Federation's potential future e-commerce ecosystem, used as payment for shopping payments, products, tickets, memberships and more using BitciPay or FanApp. Advantages FPFT Token holders can interact with the Peru National Football Team on the Bitci Fan Token Platform, including signed products, to meet and greet one of the Players or Legends, one-on-one phone calls, entrance to the locker room, watching matches in VIP or similar areas, signed official products, limited edition collectibles etc. can take advantage of the benefits. Games and Quests FPFT Token holders will have access to multiple missions and gamification features on the Bitci Fan Token Platform.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token (FPFT) 資源 官網