Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token 價格 (FPFT)
今天 Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token (FPFT) 的實時價格爲 0.00139957 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 32.06K USD。FPFT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token 當天價格變化爲 -0.93%
- 其循環供應量爲 22.91M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 FPFT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 FPFT 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0001258237。
在過去60天內，Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0005517709。
在過去90天內，Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.002317212467990328。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.93%
|30天
|$ +0.0001258237
|+8.99%
|60天
|$ -0.0005517709
|-39.42%
|90天
|$ -0.002317212467990328
|-62.34%
Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.13%
-0.93%
+6.57%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token is a BRC-20 smart contract designed to revolutionize fan experiences. Token allows fans of Peru National Football Team to participate in exclusive surveys and events, create digital collections, purchase NFTs, enjoy gamification and mission features linked to fan rewards, missions and great experiences. FPFT, Peru National Football Team Bitci Technology Fan Token can be used in the following functions. Survey and Events FPFT Token holders can participate in Paid and Free Surveys or Events on the Bitci Fan Token Platform. Loyalty Subscription FPFT Token holders will be able to use Peruvian National Football Team Tokens to receive fan rewards, digital collectibles, loyalty points and more. E-Commerce FPFT Token can be included in the Peruvian Football Federation's potential future e-commerce ecosystem, used as payment for shopping payments, products, tickets, memberships and more using BitciPay or FanApp. Advantages FPFT Token holders can interact with the Peru National Football Team on the Bitci Fan Token Platform, including signed products, to meet and greet one of the Players or Legends, one-on-one phone calls, entrance to the locker room, watching matches in VIP or similar areas, signed official products, limited edition collectibles etc. can take advantage of the benefits. Games and Quests FPFT Token holders will have access to multiple missions and gamification features on the Bitci Fan Token Platform.
