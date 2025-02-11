Perpy Finance 價格 (PRY)
今天 Perpy Finance (PRY) 的實時價格爲 0.00126686 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。PRY 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Perpy Finance 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 567.81 USD
- Perpy Finance 當天價格變化爲 +0.32%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 PRY兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 PRY 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Perpy Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Perpy Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0004057989。
在過去60天內，Perpy Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0002869931。
在過去90天內，Perpy Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0000829310113449935。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.32%
|30天
|$ +0.0004057989
|+32.03%
|60天
|$ -0.0002869931
|-22.65%
|90天
|$ +0.0000829310113449935
|+7.00%
Perpy Finance 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.34%
+0.32%
+5.98%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? Perpy is a fully on-chain protocol allowing access to social trading on decentralized perpetual exchanges What makes your project unique? Our copy trading solution is built on top of GMX via a set of smart contracts. As an Investor, Perpy allows you to copy the most successful traders and as a Trader, Perpy allows you to monetize your trading skills by getting a performance fee from your investors. Perpy offers full transparency on the traders performance as well as how the strategies are structured and operated. Moreover, the architecture of our smart contracts ensures that your assets are safe and secure, your money goes where you want it to, whenever you want it. Differentiators from our only competitors STFX: ✅ Persistent vaults (No need to re-enter a vault after a trade, you can enjoy the ride with your trader as long as you wish) ✅ Customizable performance fees for traders (adapt your fee to market conditions, your reputation, …) ✅ No fundraising period (create your vault in a few clicks, start trading and attract investors' money) ✅ No funds lockup (get in or out when you want) ✅ Strategy privacy (no trade disclosure in advance) ✅ Seamless trading engine, best-in-class UI History of your project. June 2022 start of work on smart contracts Beta live on November 2022 Successfull Public sale on march 2023 What’s next for your project? Integration of major partner perp dex like gains (gtrade), Level Finance add vault on forex, stocks, commodities Lens integration for social aspect Dao treasury tools management on perpetual What can your token be used for? $PRY is the native token of Perpy, it has a hard capped supply of 1 billion units and has deflationary properties over time. $PRY is designed as a 100% Real Yield token that serves many key functions within Perpy. Real Yields, Fee rebates, Lens interaction, Gouvernance, Vault advertising,
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 PRY 兌換 AUD
A$0.0020143074
|1 PRY 兌換 GBP
￡0.001013488
|1 PRY 兌換 EUR
€0.0012288542
|1 PRY 兌換 USD
$0.00126686
|1 PRY 兌換 MYR
RM0.0056501956
|1 PRY 兌換 TRY
₺0.0456196286
|1 PRY 兌換 JPY
¥0.1924613712
|1 PRY 兌換 RUB
₽0.1224166818
|1 PRY 兌換 INR
₹0.1100521282
|1 PRY 兌換 IDR
Rp20.7681933984
|1 PRY 兌換 PHP
₱0.0736805776
|1 PRY 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.0637103894
|1 PRY 兌換 BRL
R$0.0073224508
|1 PRY 兌換 CAD
C$0.0018116098
|1 PRY 兌換 BDT
৳0.1540628446
|1 PRY 兌換 NGN
₦1.90219029
|1 PRY 兌換 UAH
₴0.0528027248
|1 PRY 兌換 VES
Bs0.0760116
|1 PRY 兌換 PKR
Rs0.3542647304
|1 PRY 兌換 KZT
₸0.644705054
|1 PRY 兌換 THB
฿0.0431745888
|1 PRY 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0415403394
|1 PRY 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0011528426
|1 PRY 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0098688394
|1 PRY 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0127192744