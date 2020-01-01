Permission Coin（ASK）代幣經濟學
Permission Coin（ASK）資訊
“ASK” is the currency for permission. Its primary use case is to power a global digital ad system built on permissioned data and opt-in engagement. The project aims to offer an antidote to some of the most significant problems of Web 2.0 - surveillance capitalism, data exploitation and interruptive marketing - by enabling users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across the web, while providing an enterprise solution for marketers seeking better return on their ad spend.
Global privacy regulations, ad blockers, and dramatic changes in ad tech are forcing a new advertising model based on consent. By enabling marketers to build opt-in audiences and ask permission for engagement, and by ensuring users are rewarded for the data they volunteer to share, Permission sees ASK as foundational to helping tech platforms and marketers compete in Web 3.0.
Currently, users earn ASK by securely sharing their data and opting in to receive relevant ads and content. The experience is delivered primarily through declared data-sharing activities and engaging with video ads on Permission.io. Advertisers can also deploy ASK as an incentive mechanism on their own digital channels, driving loyalty and personalized ad campaigns. Additionally, the ability to earn and spend ASK via merchants on the Shopify platform is in the pipeline, with other major eCommerce platforms to follow.
The project’s other goals include deeper development of its proprietary technology, “Data Algebra,” for which it has been awarded 9 patents. The breakthrough technology can liquify data currently stored in silos and applications, making it possible for individuals to aggregate and monetize their full data set and for companies to gain permissioned visibility over the most comprehensive data sets possible.
Permission Coin（ASK）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Permission Coin（ASK）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Permission Coin（ASK）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Permission Coin（ASK）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 ASK 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
ASK 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 ASK 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 ASK 代幣的實時價格吧！
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。