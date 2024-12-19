Permission Coin 價格 (ASK)
今天 Permission Coin (ASK) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 3.65M USD。ASK 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Permission Coin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 2.55K USD
- Permission Coin 當天價格變化爲 +6.93%
- 其循環供應量爲 21.41B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ASK兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ASK 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Permission Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Permission Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Permission Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Permission Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+6.93%
|30天
|$ 0
|+29.96%
|60天
|$ 0
|+86.51%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Permission Coin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.07%
+6.93%
+6.73%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
“ASK” is the currency for permission. Its primary use case is to power a global digital ad system built on permissioned data and opt-in engagement. The project aims to offer an antidote to some of the most significant problems of Web 2.0 - surveillance capitalism, data exploitation and interruptive marketing - by enabling users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across the web, while providing an enterprise solution for marketers seeking better return on their ad spend. Global privacy regulations, ad blockers, and dramatic changes in ad tech are forcing a new advertising model based on consent. By enabling marketers to build opt-in audiences and ask permission for engagement, and by ensuring users are rewarded for the data they volunteer to share, Permission sees ASK as foundational to helping tech platforms and marketers compete in Web 3.0. Currently, users earn ASK by securely sharing their data and opting in to receive relevant ads and content. The experience is delivered primarily through declared data-sharing activities and engaging with video ads on Permission.io. Advertisers can also deploy ASK as an incentive mechanism on their own digital channels, driving loyalty and personalized ad campaigns. Additionally, the ability to earn and spend ASK via merchants on the Shopify platform is in the pipeline, with other major eCommerce platforms to follow. The project’s other goals include deeper development of its proprietary technology, “Data Algebra,” for which it has been awarded 9 patents. The breakthrough technology can liquify data currently stored in silos and applications, making it possible for individuals to aggregate and monetize their full data set and for companies to gain permissioned visibility over the most comprehensive data sets possible.
