PEPPER（PEPPER）資訊

The $PEPPER token is designed to reward the Chiliz community and $CHZ token holders, bringing an extra dash of excitement and engagement to the Chiliz ecosystem. As a Community token, $PEPPER aims to add a bit of spice to the blockchain space while fostering community spirit.

Key Features:

Fair Launch: No pre-minting or ICO. Everyone starts with an equal opportunity. Community Driven: Built by the #PepperPeople, for the #PepperPeople. Spicy Tokenomics: A large supply and exciting distribution mechanics through airdrops and farming.