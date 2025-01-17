PepeXL 價格 (PEPEXL)
今天 PepeXL (PEPEXL) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。PEPEXL 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
PepeXL 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 4.09 USD
- PepeXL 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 PEPEXL兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 PEPEXL 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，PepeXL 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，PepeXL 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，PepeXL 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，PepeXL 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-10.20%
|60天
|$ 0
|+5.42%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
PepeXL 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? PepeXL is about empowering the memecoin community through engagement, regular improvements, and community rewarding initiatives. What makes your project unique? PepeXL is anti-bot. Early snipers were blacklisted in order to lock those wallets and protect future adopters from unexpected dumps. Front Running/ Sandwich/ Mev Bots are actively blacklisted in order to protect PEPEXL traders until contract ownership is renounced. History of your project. PEPEXL was 95.8% initially distributed to its liquidity pool at launch. All tokens were distributed publicly aside from a 4.2% publicly traceable reserve. What’s next for your project? Community engagement, support, and growth are the main focus of PepeXL and will continue to be going forward. Additionally, PepeXL plans to deploy multiple community rewards programs such as buy backs, fee sharing, incentivized task completion, and more. What can your token be used for? PEPEXL can be used in upcoming community rewards programs, as a medium of exchange, and a store of value.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 PEPEXL 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 PEPEXL 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 PEPEXL 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 PEPEXL 兌換 USD
$--
|1 PEPEXL 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 PEPEXL 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 PEPEXL 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 PEPEXL 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 PEPEXL 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 PEPEXL 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 PEPEXL 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 PEPEXL 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 PEPEXL 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 PEPEXL 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 PEPEXL 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 PEPEXL 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 PEPEXL 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 PEPEXL 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 PEPEXL 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 PEPEXL 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 PEPEXL 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 PEPEXL 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 PEPEXL 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 PEPEXL 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 PEPEXL 兌換 MAD
.د.م--