什麼是PepeXL (PEPEXL)

What is the project about? PepeXL is about empowering the memecoin community through engagement, regular improvements, and community rewarding initiatives. What makes your project unique? PepeXL is anti-bot. Early snipers were blacklisted in order to lock those wallets and protect future adopters from unexpected dumps. Front Running/ Sandwich/ Mev Bots are actively blacklisted in order to protect PEPEXL traders until contract ownership is renounced. History of your project. PEPEXL was 95.8% initially distributed to its liquidity pool at launch. All tokens were distributed publicly aside from a 4.2% publicly traceable reserve. What’s next for your project? Community engagement, support, and growth are the main focus of PepeXL and will continue to be going forward. Additionally, PepeXL plans to deploy multiple community rewards programs such as buy backs, fee sharing, incentivized task completion, and more. What can your token be used for? PEPEXL can be used in upcoming community rewards programs, as a medium of exchange, and a store of value.

