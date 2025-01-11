什麼是Pepe Undead (PEPEZ)

One dark night, a cunning digital virus managed to infiltrate PepeCoin's system. Little by little, the virus began to corrupt the code of the cryptocurrency, transforming it into something never seen before, Pepe Undead. 🦠 As the virus spread, transactions with PepeCoin failed and gave errors. Prices fluctuated wildly and the tokens acted as if they were possessed. 🐸 Quickly, Pepe Undead, the first memecoin that infected its rival Pepe to end his leadership, caught the attention of the community and gained great popularity. It will not stop infecting Pepe until it overcomes him, then it will go after the dogs. 🌕 You can't kill someone who is already dead, join #PepeUndead in his infection.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

Pepe Undead (PEPEZ) 資源 官網