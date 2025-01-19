Pepe Girl 價格 (PEPEG)
今天 Pepe Girl (PEPEG) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。PEPEG 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Pepe Girl 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 11.66 USD
- Pepe Girl 當天價格變化爲 +0.27%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
今天內，Pepe Girl 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Pepe Girl 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Pepe Girl 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Pepe Girl 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.27%
|30天
|$ 0
|-21.48%
|60天
|$ 0
|+28.22%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Pepe Girl 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
+0.27%
-10.42%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? PEPE GIRL is a meme coin based on the popular internet meme, Pepe the Frog. PEPE GIRL aim is to create a fun and engaging community around $PEPEG token. What makes your project unique? PEPE GIRL is focused on community engagement. One of the key features that makes PEPE GIRL unique is its renounced contract and burned LP, ensuring that the community has full ownership and control over the project. This makes PEPE GIRL a truly decentralized and community-driven project, where users have the power to shape the future of the project through their contributions and participation. History of your project. The history of PEPE GIRL project began with a group of friends who were passionate about cryptocurrency and internet memes. They saw an opportunity to combine these two interests and create something truly unique and exciting What’s next for your project? PEPE GIRL project is currently working on a number of exciting new features and initiatives that will help to grow the community and increase the value of $PEPEG token. These include partnerships with other cryptocurrency projects, as well as the development of new tools and resources users What can your token be used for? PEPE GIRL token is initially a meme coin, but many useful opportunities will be analyzed in order to give it a global scope
