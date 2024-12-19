Pengycoin 價格 (PENGY)
今天 Pengycoin (PENGY) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 851.60K USD。PENGY 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Pengycoin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 26.56K USD
- Pengycoin 當天價格變化爲 -1.23%
- 其循環供應量爲 1000.00M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 PENGY兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 PENGY 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Pengycoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Pengycoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Pengycoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Pengycoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.23%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Pengycoin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.71%
-1.23%
-18.49%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Pengycoin is a meme community on Solana, and our website represents the culture we take great pride in—it simulates an operating system. Initially, our founder, an amateur developer, built the website with the help of ChatGPT and open-source projects from GitHub, aiming to satirize meme coins that have no real utility. The project was fair-launched on Pump.fun 2024. This is a purely community-driven project. When our founder started it, he only had $65 left in his pocket, far from enough to normally launch a meme coin. That’s when he found Pump.fun and fair-launched the project without any team members. He never expected so many people to resonate with the project and its story. As more community volunteers joined, the project stood out and gradually grew into what we see today. Now, Pengycoin has evolved into a diverse meme community. Whether you're new to crypto, a seasoned trader and investor, or a gaming addict, we aim to be your all-in-one hub for a smooth and enjoyable experience. In PengyOS, users can access various dApps, fun apps, browse crypto news, check out memes, play games, and even listen to our rap album. It’s also available on Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music. We also created a decentralized chat service called PengyChat and developed a mobile app for Solana Mobile’s SAGA and Seeker phones. Recently, our new product PengyAI has also been integrated into PengyOS and has received strong support and retweet from Solana Mobile! This project is full of narrative and challenges, but thanks to the growing support of community volunteers, Pengycoin has reached new heights. The journey continues, just like our song - Road to Billions.
