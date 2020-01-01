Peanut the Doge（PDOGE）資訊

A bold Solana meme coin targeting 1000X growth and a $10M market cap. Join the journey and unleash the potential!

Peanut the Doge: A bold Solana meme coin targeting 1000X growth and a $10M market cap. Join the journey and unleash the potential!

PDOGE - is a memecoin. Don’t mortgage your house or sell your grandma’s jewelry for PDOGE tokens – unless she’s okay with that. Always invest responsibly and remember, it’s all just peanuts and fun ... PDOGE is not responsible for sudden peanut cravings, squirrel sightings, or excessive laughter