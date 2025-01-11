什麼是PCM (PCM)

PiChain Global is a comprehensive Web3 ecosystem designed to streamline access to blockchain technology and digital commerce. Our major products includes PCM Wallet, PiChainMall & PiNFT ART. PCM Wallet: PCM Wallet is a non-custodial, keyless wallet that utilizes ERC-4337 account abstraction technology. It offers a gasless payment experience, allowing users to manage their digital assets securely and efficiently. The wallet supports features such as PCM daily mining, guardian account setup for social recovery, and Pi token transfer and withdrawal. PiChain Mall (PCM): PiChain Mall is an e-commerce platform where users can buy and sell goods and services using the cryptocurrency Pi. The platform aims to create a secure and efficient marketplace for digital transactions. PiNFT ART: PiNFT ART is an NFT marketplace that enables users to create, trade, and showcase digital assets. This platform promotes the growth and exchange of digital art and collectibles, providing a space for creators and collectors to interact.

PCM (PCM) 資源 白皮書 官網