PayRue 價格 (PROPEL)
今天 PayRue (PROPEL) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 3.99K USD。PROPEL 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
PayRue 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 174.20 USD
- PayRue 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 6.01B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 PROPEL兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 PROPEL 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，PayRue 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，PayRue 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，PayRue 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，PayRue 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-72.71%
|60天
|$ 0
|-72.59%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
PayRue 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
PayRue is a financial platform that operates exchanges, wallets, and transfers with cryptocurrencies. PROPEL is the native token of PayRue and an asset on the Binance Smart Chain. PROPEL is used for rewards, commission, liquidity mining, and staking in PayRue platforms and applications. PROPEL is a Governance Token, allow holders of PROPEL to vote, create proposals on future strategies, directions, partnerships, and usage of PROPEL. Future governance rights of PROPEL holders may be entitled to a share of the revenue stream generated through the PayRue applications. There are 3 main business areas of PayRue PayRue Wallet, centralized and decentralized wallet support for BTC, ETH, and BSC assets. The purpose of the wallet is to allow users to easily transfer and pay with cryptocurrencies whilst also have access to other dapps and DeFi solutions. PayRue DEX, a decentralized exchange on Binance Smart Chain, the exchange is a hybrid with a central order book and decentralized wallet access. The exchange allows for limit and market orders, and charges no gas fee when using the exchange this is included in transaction fees. Holding PROPEL allows users to receive a discount on Market Orders whilst all Limit Orders are commission-free. PayRue Chat is a chat service that supports text messages, voice and video calls. The PayRue Chat service allows users to enter and engage in Public Authorised Chat rooms where content providers have gained rights to create public information. Private group chats are available and limited to a certain number of users. PROPEL is to be used as a way of reward and rights allowing holders of PROPEL to use it to pay or be granted services, access, and rights. PayRue was founded in London, the UK in 2018.
