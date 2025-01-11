Payment Swap Utility Board 價格 (PSUB)
今天 Payment Swap Utility Board (PSUB) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。PSUB 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Payment Swap Utility Board 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 270.62 USD
- Payment Swap Utility Board 當天價格變化爲 -2.93%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 PSUB兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 PSUB 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Payment Swap Utility Board 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Payment Swap Utility Board 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Payment Swap Utility Board 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Payment Swap Utility Board 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.93%
|30天
|$ 0
|-15.53%
|60天
|$ 0
|-10.77%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Payment Swap Utility Board 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.01%
-2.93%
-11.22%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? The PsuB project will introduce a Pay System that can be safely used at a fixed price in the real economy based on multiple blockchains and build an integrated PsuB Metaform¹ that performs utility functions of platforms with high growth potential such as NFT marketplaces. The goal of the project is to form a complex ecosystem in which the PsuB token acts as a key medium and combines financial technology and the consumer market. PsuB will introduce a fixed-price SuBPay² system to compensate for the problem of inability to perform payment functions due to the floating disadvantages of existing tokens. Token users can switch to SuB Point, a fixed price, at any time. In addition, from the seller's point of view, it is possible to increase utilization in the real economy by reducing losses incurred when converting to cash. What makes your project unique? PsuB Metaform plans to expand the use of PsuB Token to investment, consumption, and financial technology by partnering with various business sectors such as real estate, membership services, mobile games, e-commerce, and distribution. History of your project. NEW IN THE MARKET TO CREATE. HISTORY What’s next for your project? WE ARE EXPANDING OUR PROJECT WITH LISTING ON MAJOR EXCHANGES ,PsuB increased its functional usefulness by allowing it to be used as a payment method in NFT marketplaces. In addition, Tokenomics will be implemented by continuously issuing NFTs linked to the pay system according to PsuB team's ecosystem composition strategy. We will build a multi-blockchain-based platform HUB, issue NFTs (digital art, real estate, game items, PFP³, etc.) through marketplaces, increase trust in virtual assets through PsuB tokens, and create a stable virtuous cycle operation system by ensuring the safety and security of transactions. What can your token be used for? PsuB Token can be exchanged for SuB Point through PsuB Wallet⁶, a private wallet service on PsuB's network, and can be utilized in the real economy through the SuBPay platform within the PsuB Hub. PsuB will expand its service and business area by developing its own wallet service and building the PsuB Hub platform through the advancement and stabilization stages of the marketplace.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 PSUB 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 PSUB 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 PSUB 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 PSUB 兌換 USD
$--
|1 PSUB 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 PSUB 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 PSUB 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 PSUB 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 PSUB 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 PSUB 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 PSUB 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 PSUB 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 PSUB 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 PSUB 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 PSUB 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 PSUB 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 PSUB 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 PSUB 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 PSUB 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 PSUB 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 PSUB 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 PSUB 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 PSUB 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 PSUB 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 PSUB 兌換 MAD
.د.م--