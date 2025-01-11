Pax Unitas 價格 (PAXU)
今天 Pax Unitas (PAXU) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。PAXU 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Pax Unitas 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 10.94K USD
- Pax Unitas 當天價格變化爲 +14.12%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 PAXU兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 PAXU 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Pax Unitas 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Pax Unitas 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Pax Unitas 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Pax Unitas 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+14.12%
|30天
|$ 0
|-50.86%
|60天
|$ 0
|-41.31%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Pax Unitas 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-1.19%
+14.12%
-51.23%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? Pax Unitas stands at the forefront of innovation, ready to reshape the cryptocurrency marketing landscape and confront industry challenges head-on. Our mission is clear: to nurture a community built on trust, combat sybil attacks, and deliver groundbreaking solutions for both users and project owners. Our platform boasts key features including collateralized airdrops, decentralized whitelisting, an AI-powered Gem finder, dynamic rate staking, and NFT equity sharing. We tackle industry pain points such as airdrop manipulation, sybil attacks, and the inefficiencies in project evaluation with unwavering determination. Pax Unitas provides an all-encompassing solution framework that places a premium on security, authentic community engagement, and innovative marketing strategies. Furthermore, our project is a staunch advocate for peace, unity, and positive global change. Introducing Paxu-share NFTs, versatile digital assets with a multitude of use cases including profit sharing, buyback and reflection mechanisms, ownership and governance rights, exclusive access, community rewards, and the enhancement of token value. These NFTs empower users as co-owners of Pax Unitas, granting them a voice in decision-making and rewarding their engagement and support with tangible benefits. What makes your project unique? Pax Unitas distinguishes itself in the cryptocurrency landscape through several unique features and principles: Community Trust: Pax Unitas prioritizes the development of a trusted and engaged community. By actively combating sybil attacks and fostering a positive and informative environment, the project ensures that its community members are well-informed and genuinely involved. Innovative Solutions: The project offers a range of innovative solutions, including collateralized airdrops, decentralized whitelisting, an AI-Gem finder, dynamic rate staking, and NFT equity sharing. These features address common industry challenges and provide users with novel ways to engage with the platform. Comprehensive Framework: Pax Unitas takes on issues such as airdrop manipulation, sybil attacks, and inefficient project evaluation through a comprehensive framework. This framework emphasizes security, genuine community participation, and creative marketing strategies to create a well-rounded ecosystem. Advocacy for Global Change: Beyond its cryptocurrency initiatives, Pax Unitas advocates for peace, unity, and positive global change. Allocating a portion of its revenue to protest against war in Ukraine demonstrates the project's commitment to broader social issues. Paxu-share NFTs: Pax Unitas introduces Paxu-share NFTs with versatile use cases, including profit sharing, buyback and reflection mechanisms, ownership and governance rights, exclusive access, community rewards, and enhanced token value. These NFTs empower users as co-owners of Pax Unitas, allowing them to have a say in decision-making and benefit directly from their engagement. Transparency and Security: The project places a strong emphasis on security and transparency, ensuring that users can trust the platform and its operations. History of your project. The Birth of Pax Unitas: Pax Unitas was born from a noble quest for peace and unity, with a specific focus on campaigning against war in Ukraine and Russia. The project's initial mission was rooted in advocating for global harmony. Evolution into a Utility Project: Over time, Pax Unitas evolved into a utility-driven project, driven by the recognition of several issues plaguing the crypto marketing landscape. Airdrop marketing campaigns, in particular, were marred by numerous irregularities such as sybil attacks, scam tokens, and manipulations of whitelists. Additionally, it was evident that many individuals in the crypto space struggled to discern promising projects from the rest. AI-Gem Finder Integration: To address these challenges, Pax Unitas introduced an AI-Gem Finder to its utilities. This innovative tool empowers community members to conduct thorough analyses and research on projects, helping them make informed decisions in the cryptocurrency market. The DR-Staking System: Another unique offering from Pax Unitas is the DR-Staking System. This system stands out by dynamically adjusting staking rates based on user participation, providing a fair and flexible staking experience. PAXU-SHARE NFTs for DAO Participation: Recognizing the importance of fostering community participation in decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), Pax Unitas introduced PAXU-SHARE NFTs. These NFTs serve as a means of granting equity and shared access to the project's community members, allowing them to actively participate in decision-making processes and become true stakeholders in the Pax Unitas ecosystem. What’s next for your project? The next step in our journey is to actualize all the utilities outlined in our whitepaper. Presently, we are dedicated to the development of our Decentralized Airdrop and Trending System. This system holds the potential to not only grant projects we endorse unparalleled visibility but also elevate them to trending status on platforms like Twitter. We're planning to leverage this powerful tool to launch a compelling campaign against war on social media. The idea is to make our campaign hashtags trend across all social media platforms on a weekly basis. This strategic move will serve as a catalyst for raising awareness about the ongoing conflicts and, hopefully, galvanizing positive intentions towards achieving lasting peace. This endeavor aligns perfectly with our mission to promote unity, foster peace, and create a better world. We're excited about the positive impact we can make through these initiatives. What can your token be used for? The Pax Unitas token is at the heart of our ecosystem, serving as a versatile utility both presently and in the future. Currently, Pax Unitas tokens have several key applications within our platform: Staking: Pax Unitas tokens can be used for staking on our platform, allowing users to earn rewards for participating and supporting our ecosystem. Marketing Fees: Pax Unitas tokens are utilized to pay marketing fees, enabling projects to promote themselves within our community and beyond. Participation in Voting: Token holders can use Pax Unitas tokens to participate in voting on important decisions and initiatives within our ecosystem, fostering a sense of community governance. Furthermore, Pax Unitas tokens are integral to sharing in the revenues generated from our utilities and various other functions on our platform. This underscores the token's significance as a means of participation, engagement, and value-sharing within our growing ecosystem. As we continue to develop new utilities and expand our offerings, Pax Unitas tokens will remain at the core of our ecosystem, facilitating a wide range of functions and opportunities for our community members.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 PAXU 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 PAXU 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 PAXU 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 PAXU 兌換 USD
$--
|1 PAXU 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 PAXU 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 PAXU 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 PAXU 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 PAXU 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 PAXU 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 PAXU 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 PAXU 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 PAXU 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 PAXU 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 PAXU 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 PAXU 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 PAXU 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 PAXU 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 PAXU 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 PAXU 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 PAXU 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 PAXU 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 PAXU 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 PAXU 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 PAXU 兌換 MAD
.د.م--