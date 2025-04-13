Pawtocol 價格 (UPI)
今天 Pawtocol (UPI) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 17.38K USD。UPI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Pawtocol 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Pawtocol 當天價格變化爲 -53.03%
- 其循環供應量爲 248.42M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 UPI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 UPI 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Pawtocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Pawtocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Pawtocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Pawtocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-53.03%
|30天
|$ 0
|+2.16%
|60天
|$ 0
|-55.99%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Pawtocol 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
-53.03%
+84.19%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Pawtocol is a global online community of pet lovers who aim to disrupt the pet industry by leveraging blockchain technology to monetize data about their pets, improve owners’ purchasing experience, and help veterinarians to deliver better care. Pawtocol is the world’s most advanced online pet community, combining blockchain, AI and IoT technologies to improve the lives of the world’s 400+ million pets. This user-friendly, multi-functional platform will seamlessly integrate into the average pet parent’s daily life, uniquely positioning it to take over this fast-growing, $150B+ industry. Pawtocol’s blockchain technology provides its users cutting-edge privacy and security features, including complete control of their data and the ability to get paid for securely selling it to data buyers. With the help of AI, the platform will offer pet parent’s helpful, personalized guidance with everything from buying treats to providing healthcare. The company’s integrated, NFC-enabled dog tag makes interacting with the platform simple and intuitive, because Pawtocol is for all the world’s pets. One of the most unique innovations of the Pawtocol platform is the Data Marketplace, a first of its kind, peer-to-peer exchange for users to safely sell their de-identified data directly to companies and groups that want to buy it. For users, this means getting paid when someone wants to use their data. For buyers, it means richer datasets, with cheaper price tags. The Pawtocol Data Marketplace represents a revolution in how data flows around the pet industry. But, it also represents another first: a sustainable technology company that more fairly pays for the digital resources it consumes. All of this means that when Pawtocol grows, everyone will benefit.
