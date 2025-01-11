什麼是PawStars (PAWS)

PawStars (PAWS) is a hilarious and light-hearted meme coin that celebrates the world of furry friends while bringing a playful twist to the world of cryptocurrencies. Inspired by the love for pets and the meme culture, PawStars offers users a fun and entertaining way to engage with digital assets.PawStars mission is to blend the joyful essence of the meme culture with the heartwarming world of pets, creating a dynamic and interactive ecosystem that promotes community engagement, creativity, and positive impact. PawStars vision is to create a world where the power of memes, the joy of pets, and the potential of cryptocurrencies converge to inspire, entertain, and make a lasting difference. PawStars operates on a deflationary tokenomics model. A percentage of each transaction is burned, reducing the total supply over time. This scarcity-driven approach aims to increase the value of each PAWS token as more transactions occur.

PawStars (PAWS) 資源 白皮書 官網