Party（PARTY）資訊

$Party is the #3 BRC-20 ticker with 5-byte, launched as the test token of BTC.Fun. BTC. Fun is a memecoin launchpad for BTC native assets, deployed on Merlin Chain.

BTC.Fun enables permissionless launching and trading of native Bitcoin assets, including Runes and BRC20 tokens, with multi-chain liquidity support. The platform stands out for its user-friendly approach, featuring fair launch mechanisms, guaranteed refunds for unsuccessful launches, and innovative features such as live streaming and AI-powered trading tools. By redirecting minting fees into liquidity pools and offering cost-effective cross-chain solutions, BTC.Fun creates a sustainable ecosystem that fosters community engagement and growth.