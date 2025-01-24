Paras 價格 (PARAS)
今天 Paras (PARAS) 的實時價格爲 0.00451171 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。PARAS 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Paras 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 748.27 USD
- Paras 當天價格變化爲 -7.62%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 PARAS兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 PARAS 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Paras 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000372562732559377。
在過去30天內，Paras 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0013953852。
在過去60天內，Paras 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0018465684。
在過去90天內，Paras 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000602180729373305。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000372562732559377
|-7.62%
|30天
|$ -0.0013953852
|-30.92%
|60天
|$ -0.0018465684
|-40.92%
|90天
|$ -0.000602180729373305
|-11.77%
Paras 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.55%
-7.62%
-24.34%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Paras is an NFT marketplace that focuses on digital collectibles. We thrive upon bringing conventional collectibles to crypto space. We started with digital art cards that were inspired by real-world trading cards that have been bulletproof and forever lasting since they were introduced back in the 80s. Paras, an all-in-one digital collectible marketplace, is eager to diversify the assets to digital collectibles. Alongside the rise of NFTs in 2021, we believe that NFTs are still at an early stage. The blockchain technology and smart contract capabilities could in fact create better experiences for many verticals that could not be facilitated by its web 2.0 counterparts. We envision Paras to be the beginning of NFTs development. We want to produce and develop crypto-native IP as we believe that by creating new exclusive IPs, we could tailor and design new experiences of these mediums: comics, games, and toys. Giving utility and use cases over digital assets could create more value to collectors and creators. In the end, we would like to build our own metaverse where Paras becomes the gateway to access multiple sources of entertainment.
|1 PARAS 兌換 AUD
A$0.0071285018
|1 PARAS 兌換 GBP
￡0.003609368
|1 PARAS 兌換 EUR
€0.0042861245
|1 PARAS 兌換 USD
$0.00451171
|1 PARAS 兌換 MYR
RM0.0197612898
|1 PARAS 兌換 TRY
₺0.161068047
|1 PARAS 兌換 JPY
¥0.7008941485
|1 PARAS 兌換 RUB
₽0.4505844777
|1 PARAS 兌換 INR
₹0.3892252217
|1 PARAS 兌換 IDR
Rp72.7695059413
|1 PARAS 兌換 PHP
₱0.2634387469
|1 PARAS 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.2268938959
|1 PARAS 兌換 BRL
R$0.0267093232
|1 PARAS 兌換 CAD
C$0.0064517453
|1 PARAS 兌換 BDT
৳0.549526278
|1 PARAS 兌換 NGN
₦7.016611392
|1 PARAS 兌換 UAH
₴0.1892211174
|1 PARAS 兌換 VES
Bs0.25265576
|1 PARAS 兌換 PKR
Rs1.2560149469
|1 PARAS 兌換 KZT
₸2.3461794342
|1 PARAS 兌換 THB
฿0.1519543928
|1 PARAS 兌換 TWD
NT$0.1471719802
|1 PARAS 兌換 CHF
Fr0.004060539
|1 PARAS 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0351011038
|1 PARAS 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0450268658