什麼是Paras (PARAS)

Paras is an NFT marketplace that focuses on digital collectibles. We thrive upon bringing conventional collectibles to crypto space. We started with digital art cards that were inspired by real-world trading cards that have been bulletproof and forever lasting since they were introduced back in the 80s. Paras, an all-in-one digital collectible marketplace, is eager to diversify the assets to digital collectibles. Alongside the rise of NFTs in 2021, we believe that NFTs are still at an early stage. The blockchain technology and smart contract capabilities could in fact create better experiences for many verticals that could not be facilitated by its web 2.0 counterparts. We envision Paras to be the beginning of NFTs development. We want to produce and develop crypto-native IP as we believe that by creating new exclusive IPs, we could tailor and design new experiences of these mediums: comics, games, and toys. Giving utility and use cases over digital assets could create more value to collectors and creators. In the end, we would like to build our own metaverse where Paras becomes the gateway to access multiple sources of entertainment.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

Paras (PARAS) 資源 官網