Parabol USD（PARAUSD）資訊

paraUSD is a fiat-backed stablecoin built on the Parabol Protocol, offering a revolutionary approach to yield generation in the stablecoin ecosystem. The protocol enables savers to access risk-free yields as a baseline through its innovative Reserve Stability Pool (RSP). Users can lend their paraUSD for specific time periods (like 28-day notes), earning both fixed income based on T-Bill rates and additional floating income derived from overnight repo market performance. Treasury departments can optimize cash management while maintaining security, and developers can easily embed these institutional-grade yields into their applications through Parabol's comprehensive APIs and SDKs. All positions are represented as NFTs that can be transferred across markets.