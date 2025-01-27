PAPYRUS 價格 (PAP)
今天 PAPYRUS (PAP) 的實時價格爲 0.126213 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。PAP 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
PAPYRUS 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 185.35 USD
- PAPYRUS 當天價格變化爲 +2.07%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 PAP兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 PAP 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，PAPYRUS 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00255885。
在過去30天內，PAPYRUS 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0086379798。
在過去60天內，PAPYRUS 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0798227934。
在過去90天內，PAPYRUS 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.29457551867399625。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00255885
|+2.07%
|30天
|$ -0.0086379798
|-6.84%
|60天
|$ -0.0798227934
|-63.24%
|90天
|$ -0.29457551867399625
|-70.00%
PAPYRUS 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.32%
+2.07%
+3.00%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
PAPYRUS is a utility token within the Night Crows game on the WEMIX3.0 blockchain. Backed by the in-game "Ancient Papyrus", it's essential for crafting the Arcane Scroll and rare grade gears, a crucial item in the game. Players can mint PAPYRUS within the game's "TOKEN" menu after reaching level 45. With a fixed supply of 10 million tokens and a 1:1 value with its in-game counterpart, PAPYRUS can also be traded on the PNIX DEX. Created with Unreal Engine 5, Night Crows is a blockchain game on the WEMIX3.0 mainnet, launched on March 12, 2024. Accessible on both PC and mobile devices(iOS and Android) and over 1M downloads, Night Crows has quickly gained global popularity. Within 3 days of its global launch, it surpassed $10 million in cumulative revenue and reached a concurrent player count of 230,000, a number that continues to climb. To accommodate the growing player base, the number of servers has increased from 24 at launch to 54 today.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 PAP 兌換 AUD
A$0.20067867
|1 PAP 兌換 GBP
￡0.1009704
|1 PAP 兌換 EUR
€0.11990235
|1 PAP 兌換 USD
$0.126213
|1 PAP 兌換 MYR
RM0.55155081
|1 PAP 兌換 TRY
₺4.50832836
|1 PAP 兌換 JPY
¥19.7018493
|1 PAP 兌換 RUB
₽12.40042725
|1 PAP 兌換 INR
₹10.90606533
|1 PAP 兌換 IDR
Rp2,035.69326339
|1 PAP 兌換 PHP
₱7.37841198
|1 PAP 兌換 EGP
￡E.6.34094112
|1 PAP 兌換 BRL
R$0.74844309
|1 PAP 兌換 CAD
C$0.18048459
|1 PAP 兌換 BDT
৳15.42449073
|1 PAP 兌換 NGN
₦196.59315519
|1 PAP 兌換 UAH
₴5.300946
|1 PAP 兌換 VES
Bs7.067928
|1 PAP 兌換 PKR
Rs35.25381516
|1 PAP 兌換 KZT
₸65.49697422
|1 PAP 兌換 THB
฿4.26473727
|1 PAP 兌換 TWD
NT$4.14104853
|1 PAP 兌換 CHF
Fr0.1135917
|1 PAP 兌換 HKD
HK$0.98319927
|1 PAP 兌換 MAD
.د.م1.26213