PapoCoin（PAPO）資訊

In the swampy area that once served as the home of Pepe the Frog, long before he became a renowned crypto millionaire, the amphibian led a life of relative tranquility. He delighted in hunting insects, his favorite being flies, in this wetland that served as his kingdom. One day, among the numerous flies that were swarming, Pepe came across a particular species that proved to be more cunning than usual. After an unsuccessful attempt to capture her, a fly named Papo, Pepe swore revenge.

Pepe's obsession with catching Papo transcended the limits of his swampy home, reaching the bustling city. In their pursuit, both wreaked unexpected havoc on urban infrastructure. Despite Pepe's efforts, he was constantly challenged by Papo’s cunning, who mockingly escaped his attempts again and again.