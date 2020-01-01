PAPA BEAR（PAPA）資訊

What is the project about? PAPA BEAR MEME native tokens, 3% of taxes are repurchased and destroyed What makes your project unique? 3% of taxes are repurchased and destroyed It's difficult to fall after an increase History of your project. BAO Community Management Ecological Token will be integrated into the ecosystem after the later development of tokens What’s next for your project? Continuously marketing, increasing a large amount of transaction volume every day, continuously repurchasing and destroying, as the flow of traffic decreases, we become more and more valuable What can your token be used for? Community management tokens。BAO Community Management Ecological Token will be integrated into the ecosystem after the later development of tokens