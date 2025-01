什麼是PanicSwap (PANIC)

PanicSwap is an Automatic Market Maker (AMM) protocol on Fantom Network. At its core, PanicSwap is a fork of the audited Solidly code-base from Andre Cronje. The AMM supports not only both stable and non-stable pairs, but also multi-hop swaps (even those that include stable and non-stable pairs mixed routes) within a very intuitive contract interface. In terms of innovation, PanicSwap is incentivising liquidity pairs with single asset yield bearing tokens from Yearn Finance, or 'Y-Tokens'. Users will be able to earn yield on their tokens in their liquidity pairs and earn $PANIC rewards for providing liquidity on top of it. Earned $PANIC is vested for 2 years, but can be claimed instantly for a 50% fee on the rewards. We also introduced a variable fee, similar to Uniswap, where different liquidity pairs have different swap fees. Holders of $PANIC can choose to stake tokens with 0 lockup and earn fees earned by the protocol, or choose to lock their tokens for 2 years and earn previously mentioned fees plus early exit fees paid by farmers who chose to receive their tokens early.

PanicSwap (PANIC) 資源 官網