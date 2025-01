什麼是Panana ($PANANA)

A memecoin based on the bomefers NFT collection. We have amazing art by a pioneer in the glitch art space and cool utility with trait swapping for NFTs along with topical trait drops year-round. We are building out gacha mechanics for users to be able to get even more cool goodies within the ecosystem as well as trait swapping with permanent repercussions for supply, creating game theory around rarity and collection.

Panana ($PANANA) 資源 官網