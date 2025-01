什麼是Panacoin (PANA)

At Pana Green LLC, our core mission is to create a greener and more sustainable world. We are deeply committed to environmental responsibility, and we focus on projects that contribute to improving the global ecosystem. One of our flagship initiatives is our reforestation project, where we aim to plant a tree for every customer we serve, with a goal of planting 1 million trees by the end of 2024. We also emphasize educating communities on better recycling practices and fighting global warming through innovation and action. Alongside our environmental efforts, we’ve developed **Panacoin**, a cryptocurrency that helps streamline payments within our ecosystem, reflecting our vision of merging technology with sustainability. By choosing Pana Green, you are investing in a healthier, greener future for everyone.

Panacoin (PANA) 資源 白皮書 官網