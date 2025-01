什麼是PAMP (PAMP)

PAMP is a Meme coin built on the Solana Blockchain, launched on PumpFun and driven by it's growing community. Its slogan is 'DON'T MISS THE PAMP', which can have many different interpretations. The project has developed a unique collection of green candlestick cartoon characters, representing different emotions the community can relate to. Character development is endless and helps the project stay relevant, being able to jump onto new trends as they come.

