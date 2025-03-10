什麼是PALCOIN Ventures (PALCOIN)

PALCOIN TOKEN is introducing a significant advancement in the venture capital sector through the development of an AI-driven algorithm designed to transform investment identification and evaluation. This technology leverages data and machine learning to analyze market trends with high accuracy, improving investment decisions, predicting outcomes, and reducing risks. PALCOIN is poised to lead the evolution in VC with this innovative approach. Palcoin is an ERC-20 token run on Ethereum Blockchain. Palcoin holders benefit from investments made by Palcoin in new crypto projects. Investors will be rewarded with free Startup Coins/tokens, which can be liquidated in the future.

PALCOIN Ventures (PALCOIN) 資源 白皮書 官網