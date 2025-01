什麼是Paco ($PACO)

Paco's coin is 100% penguin-made, with no humans involved—seriously, none. This entire project was conceived in Paco's basement, purely for his own amusement and dreams of world domination. There's no team, no backup, and definitely no accountability. The coin serves no real purpose other than to keep Paco entertained and maybe, just maybe, buy him a golden fish someday. Any updates? Well, they're at the mercy of random internet folks and whatever whim Paco's feeling that day.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Paco ($PACO) 資源 官網