什麼是Paca AI (PACA)

Alpaca Network is an on-ramp for AI agents, decentralized R&D lab and marketplace for Artificial Intelligence (AI). The project is focused on making AI more accessible and affordable by creating a platform for collaboration between AI developers and users. The marketplace allows developers to share their models and tools, while users can access these resources to complete tasks or build new AI solutions. The project's goal is to democratize AI technology and make it accessible to a wider range of individuals and businesses.

Paca AI (PACA) 資源 白皮書 官網