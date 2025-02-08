PAC Project 價格 (PAC)
今天 PAC Project (PAC) 的實時價格爲 0.0109284 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 611.98K USD。PAC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
PAC Project 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 19.63K USD
- PAC Project 當天價格變化爲 -2.75%
- 其循環供應量爲 56.00M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 PAC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 PAC 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，PAC Project 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00030925334512978。
在過去30天內，PAC Project 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0067170623。
在過去60天內，PAC Project 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0027312978。
在過去90天內，PAC Project 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.001057643846694239。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00030925334512978
|-2.75%
|30天
|$ -0.0067170623
|-61.46%
|60天
|$ +0.0027312978
|+24.99%
|90天
|$ -0.001057643846694239
|-8.82%
PAC Project 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.02%
-2.75%
-7.16%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? PACMan ($PAC) - the first non-native coin on the OctaSpace network, which can use in different ways. First of all, it is the Play-2-Earn system. PACMan offer games (computer and mobile). The ecosystem combines NFT trading with virtual heroes where users acquire tokens, monitor their development, and participate in battles with other players. The project’s developers pursue the goal to combine concepts such as the metaverse, play-to-earn (P2E) system, and NFTs. Secondly, project offer to use service, which for convenience collects and combines the most popular neural networks for generating and processing images, videos, voices and texts, such as Midjourney, Stable Diffusion, Kandinsky, ChatGPT and many others. Thirdly, PACMan project allow staking use a “consensus mechanism” called Proof of Stake, which is the way to ensure that all transactions are verified and secured without a bank or payment processor in the middle. Using these technologies pac’s owners can get some profit. What makes your project unique? There is implemented a mining reward system that is different from the rest. A reward in the form of PAC tokens can be obtained by mining the main coin of the network - OCTA. Pacman develop games for mobile devices and integrate blockchain technologies into them, which allows you to synchronize your MetaMask wallet and game account. Also, project give players the opportunity to get additional PAC tokens just by playing own games and completing various tasks. History of your project. The official launch date for the project is April 8th. Already on May 1, was released the $PAC token to a large audience. In such a short time of the existence of the project, PACMan managed to do quite a lot of serious work. • Launch a test augmented reality service using our NFTs. • Launch staking pools of $OCTA and $PAC coins in various formats. • Launch the official mining pool $OCTA + $PAC • Enter a large market by opening trading on two exchanges. • Release our basic version of NFT for sale • Alpha Release AR service • Finished work on a unique NFT collection consisting of 10 different characters from movies and cartoons. • Finished work on a mobile game using blockchain technologies, NFT and token integration into the game. • Bridge $PAC (Octa.Space Network) -> $PAC (Binance Smart Chain). It will allow us to reach a large audience and scale our services, including in terms of creating/selling NFT collections that are necessary to receive rewards in our games. • AI Telegram Bot What’s next for your project? PACMan team don't plan to stop there, we still have a lot of plans that we simply must implement. Among them are: • Interactive bulletin board • Mobile online game. With a combat system, large locations, interesting mechanics. NFTs and $PAC tokens will also be introduced. • Several secret mobile projects. • System of rates and ratings with payments of $PAC tokens • Release of a full-fledged AA project for PC using blockchain technology, NFT, in-game purchases and the possibility of receiving $PAC coins • Crypto Exchange • And of course - improving existing services! What can your token be used for? Currently the PAC token can be used for: • Trading on DEX and CEX platforms. • Purchases of NFTs from our collections for various purposes (use in AR application, mobile game) • $PAC coin staking (also we can get extra coins for staking $OCTA coin) • Mining. We can mine additional $PAC coins while mining the $OCTA coin. • Play-2-Earn. You can use project tokens for in-game purchases, receiving coins for completed tasks. In the future, methods of use will be expanded, with various updates.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 PAC 兌換 AUD
A$0.017376156
|1 PAC 兌換 GBP
￡0.00874272
|1 PAC 兌換 EUR
€0.010491264
|1 PAC 兌換 USD
$0.0109284
|1 PAC 兌換 MYR
RM0.048522096
|1 PAC 兌換 TRY
₺0.392110992
|1 PAC 兌換 JPY
¥1.653248352
|1 PAC 兌換 RUB
₽1.059071244
|1 PAC 兌換 INR
₹0.95787426
|1 PAC 兌換 IDR
Rp179.154069696
|1 PAC 兌換 PHP
₱0.634065768
|1 PAC 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.549589236
|1 PAC 兌換 BRL
R$0.06338472
|1 PAC 兌換 CAD
C$0.015518328
|1 PAC 兌換 BDT
৳1.333483368
|1 PAC 兌換 NGN
₦16.3844037
|1 PAC 兌換 UAH
₴0.454949292
|1 PAC 兌換 VES
Bs0.655704
|1 PAC 兌換 PKR
Rs3.063667656
|1 PAC 兌換 KZT
₸5.57566968
|1 PAC 兌換 THB
฿0.37047276
|1 PAC 兌換 TWD
NT$0.358888656
|1 PAC 兌換 CHF
Fr0.00983556
|1 PAC 兌換 HKD
HK$0.085132236
|1 PAC 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.10983042