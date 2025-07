P2P solutions foundation(P2PS)資訊

P2PS Purpose: The purpose of our ICO is to bring to you a secure system through which you can exchange confidential digital assets or files with absolutely no interference from any third party; not even a network or systems administrator What Can P2PS Do That Others Don’t? P2PS is a pure peer-to-peer platform which safeguards, for example, your medical records, banking information and other sensitive digital assets, during exchange between two parties. Such platforms today are simply nonexistent.