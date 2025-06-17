OX Coin 價格 (OX)
今天 OX Coin (OX) 的實時價格爲 0.00111289 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 9.21M USD。OX 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
OX Coin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- OX Coin 當天價格變化爲 -16.57%
- 其循環供應量爲 8.27B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 OX兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 OX 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，OX Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000221128626862932。
在過去30天內，OX Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0005306350。
在過去60天內，OX Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0005046769。
在過去90天內，OX Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.004666335797729688。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000221128626862932
|-16.57%
|30天
|$ +0.0005306350
|+47.68%
|60天
|$ -0.0005046769
|-45.34%
|90天
|$ -0.004666335797729688
|-80.74%
OX Coin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+2.75%
-16.57%
-4.70%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
OX Coin is the native currency of [OX.FUN](https://ox.fun) - a nextgen SocialFi perps exchange. ###What is OX.FUN? OX.FUN is a derivatives exchange where users can trade 200+ coins with up to 50x leverage, including the latest meme tokens. It also supports a diverse range of memecoin collateral, allowing holders to get the most out of their meme portfolios. ###What is the Utility of OX Coin? * OX can be used to stake, earn yield and participate in [OX.FUN Vaults](https://ox.fun/vaults) * OX is accepted as trading collateral on OX.FUN * All fees on OX.FUN are collected in OX * OX is the native PnL currency of OX.FUN ###What are OX.FUN Vaults? Users on the platform can stake in a range of passive strategy vaults, allowing them to earn yield in ranging, upward and downward trending markets. OX.FUN also runs large scale memecoin trading competitions using Battle Vaults, including 16-way competitions between memecoin devs and 1v1's between various Crypto Twitter personalities, and the notorious ongoing Su VS Kyle 3AC trading deathmatch Users can stake into their favourite competitors' vaults, copying their trades and participating in prize pools. ###What makes OX.FUN a SocialFi Exchange? OX.FUN pioneers the Alpha Feed, allowing users to comment and share any of their trades. Other traders may then copy or counter trade them. There’s always an incentive to comment on trades to influence other traders on the platform - the original trader earns fees from those who copy/counter, while (unlike standard copytrading) the rest of the original traders’ account is hidden. The platform’s Battle Vaults also allow users to bet on social media personalities & memecoin devs, copy-trade their strategies, and participate in prize pools. ###Does OX.FUN have a Referral Program? OX.FUN offers a class-leading referral program where users can earn 30% of their referrals' trading fees. New referrals also receive a permanent trading discount - 50% off maker fees and 28% off taker fees. ###What are the Basic Tokenomics of OX Coin? OX Coin was launched on February 15th, 2024 with a maximum supply capped at 9.86B tokens. The current circulating supply of OX Coin is verified and visible above, alongside the total and maximum supply values. All trading fees on OX.FUN are periodically burned, constantly decreasing the total supply. More information regarding fee burn and other OX.FUN statistics can be found on our [Analytics page](https://analytics.ox.fun/).
了解 OX Coin（OX）的代幣經濟，有助於深入洞察其長期價值與增長潛力。從代幣的分配方式到供應機制，代幣經濟揭示了項目經濟體系的核心結構。立即了解 OX 代幣的完整經濟學！
|1 OX 兌換 VND
₫29.28570035
|1 OX 兌換 AUD
A$0.0017027217
|1 OX 兌換 GBP
￡0.0008124097
|1 OX 兌換 EUR
€0.0009570854
|1 OX 兌換 USD
$0.00111289
|1 OX 兌換 MYR
RM0.0047186536
|1 OX 兌換 TRY
₺0.0438256082
|1 OX 兌換 JPY
¥0.161257761
|1 OX 兌換 RUB
₽0.0875733141
|1 OX 兌換 INR
₹0.0960646648
|1 OX 兌換 IDR
Rp18.2440954416
|1 OX 兌換 KRW
₩1.5245034954
|1 OX 兌換 PHP
₱0.0632232809
|1 OX 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.0557669179
|1 OX 兌換 BRL
R$0.0060875083
|1 OX 兌換 CAD
C$0.0015024015
|1 OX 兌換 BDT
৳0.1360396736
|1 OX 兌換 NGN
₦1.7200716551
|1 OX 兌換 UAH
₴0.0462183217
|1 OX 兌換 VES
Bs0.11351478
|1 OX 兌換 PKR
Rs0.315170448
|1 OX 兌換 KZT
₸0.5704117695
|1 OX 兌換 THB
฿0.0362356984
|1 OX 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0328636417
|1 OX 兌換 AED
د.إ0.0040843063
|1 OX 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0009014409
|1 OX 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0087250576
|1 OX 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.010127299
|1 OX 兌換 MXN
$0.0210670077