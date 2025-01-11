Overnight Finance 價格 (OVN)
今天 Overnight Finance (OVN) 的實時價格爲 1.47 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。OVN 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Overnight Finance 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 6.92K USD
- Overnight Finance 當天價格變化爲 -1.46%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 OVN兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 OVN 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Overnight Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0219083749739。
在過去30天內，Overnight Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.6997061820。
在過去60天內，Overnight Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -1.0573320450。
在過去90天內，Overnight Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -17.7075239466961。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0219083749739
|-1.46%
|30天
|$ -0.6997061820
|-47.59%
|60天
|$ -1.0573320450
|-71.92%
|90天
|$ -17.7075239466961
|-92.33%
Overnight Finance 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+1.55%
-1.46%
-29.08%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
At the core of Overnight is the concept of stablecoin-based DeFi. The platform introduces stablecoins like USD+, DAI+, and USDT+ that are designed to maintain a stable value relative to their underlying assets. These stablecoins serve as foundational building blocks for users to access various opportunities within the DeFi landscape. Overnight.fi is a protocol focusing on asset management, with a specialization in neutral-risk strategies. At the heart of its product line is USD+, which is a yield-driven stablecoin, fully backed by collateral. This collateral for USD+ is rooted in DeFi strategies that generate returns. These strategies encompass lending to platforms like Aave, and include both stablecoin-to-stablecoin and neutral-risk strategies. The goal of issuing OVN is twofold: Promote and popularize USD+, which is achieved with using OVN for bribes; Establish a robust & decentralized risk monitoring and management processes at the protocol level. OVN token will provide standard voting rights which will be key to realizing the vision of decentralized risk-management. OVN token should help align community incentives with this goal: to reward for supporting conservative risk decisions, and for vetoing aggressive ones.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 OVN 兌換 AUD
A$2.3814
|1 OVN 兌換 GBP
￡1.1907
|1 OVN 兌換 EUR
€1.4259
|1 OVN 兌換 USD
$1.47
|1 OVN 兌換 MYR
RM6.6003
|1 OVN 兌換 TRY
₺52.0674
|1 OVN 兌換 JPY
¥231.7749
|1 OVN 兌換 RUB
₽149.3961
|1 OVN 兌換 INR
₹126.6993
|1 OVN 兌換 IDR
Rp24,098.3568
|1 OVN 兌換 PHP
₱86.73
|1 OVN 兌換 EGP
￡E.74.2791
|1 OVN 兌換 BRL
R$8.9964
|1 OVN 兌換 CAD
C$2.1168
|1 OVN 兌換 BDT
৳179.3106
|1 OVN 兌換 NGN
₦2,279.0586
|1 OVN 兌換 UAH
₴62.1516
|1 OVN 兌換 VES
Bs77.91
|1 OVN 兌換 PKR
Rs409.3509
|1 OVN 兌換 KZT
₸775.719
|1 OVN 兌換 THB
฿50.9796
|1 OVN 兌換 TWD
NT$48.6717
|1 OVN 兌換 CHF
Fr1.3377
|1 OVN 兌換 HKD
HK$11.4366
|1 OVN 兌換 MAD
.د.م14.7588