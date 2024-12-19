OUSG 價格 (OUSG)
今天 OUSG (OUSG) 的實時價格爲 109.27 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 172.66M USD。OUSG 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
OUSG 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 0.00 USD
- OUSG 當天價格變化爲 +0.01%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.58M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 OUSG兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 OUSG 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，OUSG 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.012814。
在過去30天內，OUSG 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.3897660900。
在過去60天內，OUSG 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.7993537580。
在過去90天內，OUSG 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +1.212448。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.012814
|+0.01%
|30天
|$ +0.3897660900
|+0.36%
|60天
|$ +0.7993537580
|+0.73%
|90天
|$ +1.212448
|+1.12%
OUSG 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
0.00%
+0.01%
+0.08%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
OUSG is a tokenized short-term US Treasury bills ETF, overseen and managed by Ondo Capital Management, a subsidiary of Ondo Finance. The significant majority of this portfolio is held in the iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ: SHV). There is also a small portion of USDC and USD for liquidity purposes. OUSG brings exposure to the ‘risk-free’ US Treasury rate on-chain for the first time. OUSG is an investment option that delivers a stable and predictable return while offering deep liquidity. Ondo funds such as OUSG only ever invest into ETFs backed by secure, stable, and liquid securities; these are the same assets in which trillions of dollars are invested every day by the world's largest institutions. OUSG was developed alongside two other fund tokens, OSTB and OHYG, by Ondo Finance, a software development firm in DeFi. Ondo launched in August 2021. Its first product was Ondo Vaults, a structured finance protocol on Ethereum. Later that year, Ondo launched Liquidity-as-a-Service (LaaS), facilitating over $210M in total liquidity provided. As DeFi yields compressed in 2022, the Ondo team decided to sunset Vaults and LaaS (together, "Ondo V1") to focus on next-generation protocols. Ondo V2, including Ondo’s tokenized funds, were announced by Nathan Allman in January 2023. Ondo funds subsequently opened to subscriptions soon after. What can OUSG be Used For? For investors who pass KYC and AML screening and sign subscription documents, OUSG tokens represent ownership in the fund. Investors can transfer these tokens between each other to effect changes in fund ownership. Investors can also use smart contracts to facilitate their financial arrangements such as by engaging in lending and trading activities with each other. The tokens themselves have transfer restrictions that will ensure they do not end up in the hands of anyone not appropriately qualified as an investor in the fund.
|1 OUSG 兌換 AUD
A$174.832
|1 OUSG 兌換 GBP
￡86.3233
|1 OUSG 兌換 EUR
€104.8992
|1 OUSG 兌換 USD
$109.27
|1 OUSG 兌換 MYR
RM491.715
|1 OUSG 兌換 TRY
₺3,832.0989
|1 OUSG 兌換 JPY
¥17,136.8141
|1 OUSG 兌換 RUB
₽11,302.8888
|1 OUSG 兌換 INR
₹9,301.0624
|1 OUSG 兌換 IDR
Rp1,791,311.1888
|1 OUSG 兌換 PHP
₱6,453.4862
|1 OUSG 兌換 EGP
￡E.5,565.1211
|1 OUSG 兌換 BRL
R$685.1229
|1 OUSG 兌換 CAD
C$156.2561
|1 OUSG 兌換 BDT
৳13,058.8577
|1 OUSG 兌換 NGN
₦169,673.3633
|1 OUSG 兌換 UAH
₴4,587.1546
|1 OUSG 兌換 VES
Bs5,463.5
|1 OUSG 兌換 PKR
Rs30,410.9337
|1 OUSG 兌換 KZT
₸57,328.5055
|1 OUSG 兌換 THB
฿3,777.4639
|1 OUSG 兌換 TWD
NT$3,567.6655
|1 OUSG 兌換 CHF
Fr97.2503
|1 OUSG 兌換 HKD
HK$849.0279
|1 OUSG 兌換 MAD
.د.م1,095.9781