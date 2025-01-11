OtterHome 價格 (HOME)
今天 OtterHome (HOME) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。HOME 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
OtterHome 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 635.31 USD
- OtterHome 當天價格變化爲 -1.05%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 HOME兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 HOME 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，OtterHome 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，OtterHome 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，OtterHome 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，OtterHome 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.05%
|30天
|$ 0
|-28.15%
|60天
|$ 0
|-28.01%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
OtterHome 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.02%
-1.05%
-9.89%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
OtterHome is a decentralized finance (DeFi) project that aims to provide a user-friendly and efficient trading experience in the cryptocurrency market. Built on the Arbitrum Layer2 network, OtterHome leverages the power of optimistic rollups to enhance transaction throughput, reduce fees, and ensure the security and decentralization of the platform. What sets OtterHome apart is its focus on simplicity and efficiency. The project aims to offer a seamless decentralized exchange (DEX) platform, similar to UniSwap, where users can easily swap tokens and provide liquidity. By prioritizing user experience, OtterHome aims to attract both experienced and novice traders to participate in the DeFi space. The project has a solid history of development and has undergone rigorous testing and auditing to ensure the integrity and security of its smart contracts. OtterHome has also established partnerships with reputable exchanges such as Gate, MEXC, SushiSwap, and LFGSwap, expanding its reach and accessibility to a wider user base. Moving forward, OtterHome has exciting plans for its ecosystem. The project will focus on expanding its liquidity pools, attracting more liquidity providers, and enhancing the overall trading experience. OtterHome will also continue to collaborate with strategic partners to foster adoption and drive innovation within the DeFi industry. The native token of OtterHome, $Home, serves as a utility token within the ecosystem. It can be used for governance purposes, enabling token holders to participate in decision-making processes related to the platform's development and future upgrades. Additionally, $Home can be utilized for fee discounts, incentivizing users to actively engage in trading and providing liquidity on the platform. In summary, OtterHome is a user-centric DeFi project built on the Arbitrum Layer2 network. With its focus on simplicity, efficiency, and security, OtterHome aims to provide a seamless trading experience for users in the crypto
