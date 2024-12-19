Otherworld 價格 (OWN)
今天 Otherworld (OWN) 的實時價格爲 0.420134 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 14.82M USD。OWN 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Otherworld 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 48.05K USD
- Otherworld 當天價格變化爲 -1.98%
- 其循環供應量爲 35.33M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 OWN兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 OWN 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Otherworld 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0084894932915849。
在過去30天內，Otherworld 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0058370477。
在過去60天內，Otherworld 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.1519933476。
在過去90天內，Otherworld 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.2000720620467442。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0084894932915849
|-1.98%
|30天
|$ +0.0058370477
|+1.39%
|60天
|$ -0.1519933476
|-36.17%
|90天
|$ -0.2000720620467442
|-32.25%
Otherworld 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.97%
-1.98%
+3.13%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Otherworld is an IP and content-powered social ecosystem powered by the OWN Protocol, a decentralized social graph and framework for Web3 social applications. The OWN protocol supports features that are common and familiar in existing major social applications, so that users can easily onboard and start enjoying the benefits of decentralized social and digital asset ownership. Otherworld owns IP usage rights for numerous blue chip entertainment IPs, and intends on developing a decentralized content universe using these IPs. Through partnerships with leading creators and entertainment companies, Otherworld will provide compelling stories and experiences, from thrilling webcomics to dynamic music experiences, Otherworld's content offers a blend of entertainment and community engagement. By incorporating this exclusive content into its decentralized social platform, Otherworld seamlessly merges social engagement with immersive storytelling, setting a new benchmark for content-driven social ecosystems. The first of many in-house content is Solo Leveling: Unlimited, an interactive NFT collecting experience.
