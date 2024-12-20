OST 價格 (OST)
今天 OST (OST) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 140.34K USD。OST 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
OST 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 535.28 USD
- OST 當天價格變化爲 -8.56%
- 其循環供應量爲 691.52M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 OST兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 OST 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，OST 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，OST 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，OST 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，OST 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-8.56%
|30天
|$ 0
|+4.33%
|60天
|$ 0
|+10.65%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
OST 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.40%
-8.56%
-11.12%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Setting up a blockchain infrastructure is an expensive and complicated ordeal, and many may certainly be on the lookout for a solution that handles this for them. Simple Token is that solution.Simple Token enables all types of businesses to tokenize their assets. It empowers mainstream apps to have their own branded tokens, helping them set up their own crypto based economy on the Ethereum network. The Simple Token website lists over 35 people as part of its team, with other sections listing even more people as it advisors and extended team. Jason Goldberg is the CEO, with an 18 year career and experience in multiple countries and sectors. He is assisted by Sunil Khedar at the CTO position, and Ben Bollen as the Chief Blockchain Strategist. The team is well recognised by the investor community and markets in general. This is easy to see when you observe that it is backed by multiple VCs, including 500Startups, Greycroft, and China’s Tencent among others. OST is the future of business tokenization, allowing companies to have their own branded tokens without the costs of setting up a blockchain infrastructure. Faster transaction times, since transactions are run on their own side chains rather than the Ethereum Main Net, avoiding the Ethereum network congestion. With the team providing monthly updates, it’s evident there is still a lot of work to be done. The ostKIT alpha is close to being released, and serves as the first public version of the complete blockchain toolkit for businesses. ostKYC is already live, and uses the OST token for all billing purposes. Other tools currently in development include a block explorer and an enterprise-grade email marketing solution. There’s also the consumer-oriented wallet to keep an eye on, as well as an updated version of the Simple Token protocol itself. Check out CoinBureau for the complete review of OST.
