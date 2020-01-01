Original Gangsters（$OG）資訊

$OG is a tribute to the pioneers of Solana—the original believers who helped shape the ecosystem into what it is today. More than just a meme,The $OG represents the history, the community, and the innovation, ensuring that Solana’s legacy remains alive while paving the way for the future. It is a cultural movement that embodies the resilience, vision, and spirit of the blockchain’s earliest adopters.